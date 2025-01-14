Unni Mukundan steps down as AMMA treasurer, cites "mental health" reasons

New Delhi [India], January 14 : Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan, best known for his film 'Marco', has announced his decision to step down as the treasurer of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

Mukundan took to his Instagram account to share a note in which he explained that increasing work commitments had taken a toll on his "mental health." However, he assured that he would continue in the role until a replacement is found to ensure a smooth transition.

"I hope this message finds you well. After much thought and reflection, I have made the difficult decision to step down from my role as the Treasurer of AMMA," he wrote.

Sharing that his ongoing projects, "particularly" Marco, have made it difficult for him to balance his professional responsibilities and his role at AMMA, the actor wrote, "I have truly enjoyed my time in this position, and it has been both an exciting and rewarding experience. However, in recent months, the increasing demands of my work, particularly with Marco and other production commitments, have significantly impacted my mental health. Balancing these responsibilities, along with the pressures of my professional life, has become overwhelming. I now realize the importance of stepping back to focus on my own well-being and that of my family,"

"While I have always given my best in serving this role, I recognize that I can no longer fulfill my duties effectively given the growing commitments ahead. It is with a heavy heart that I submit my resignation. I will, however, continue to serve until a new member is appointed, ensuring a smooth transition," Mukundan added.

The announcement comes amid earlier controversies surrounding AMMA. In August 2024, the 17-member executive committee, led by president Mohanlal, resigned amid growing allegations of sexual abuse within the Malayalam film industry. The allegations were revealed in the Justice K Hema Committee's report on the working conditions of women in Mollywood.

