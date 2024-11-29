'Until We Meet Again': Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirms Father Joseph Prabhu's Death with Heartfelt Post

South Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently going through a lot in her personal life. She recently confirmed that she lost her father Joseph Prabhu. The actress and her family are currently mourning; she expressed her sadness with an emotional post on her social media.

Citadel: Honey Bunny actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father died on Friday, 29th November 2024. The actor shared the sad news through her Instagram story, writing, 'Until we meet again, Dad' and used a broken heart emoji.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, born to Joseph and Ninette Prabhu in Chennai, has spoken about the significant impact her father, a Telugu Anglo-Indian, had on her upbringing and self-worth. In a recent interview, she shared her struggles with feeling accepted and her father's critical perspective on her abilities, which contributed to her feelings of inadequacy.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Divorce

Moreover, nearly a year after Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's marriage ended in October 2021, Samantha's father, Joseph Prabhu, used Facebook to reminisce and post old wedding photos. He stated that it took him a long time to accept their divorce. For the unversed, Samantha and Chaitanya got married on October 6 and 7, 2017 in Goa. Later they called it quits in 2021. Now Chai is all set to get remarried with Made In Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala.