Ed Sheeran Announces 2025 India Tour: 6 Cities to Host His Live Concerts; Check Dates and Location

Ed Sheeran, the global sensation known for hits like "Perfect," is set to return to India for a highly anticipated concert tour. Fans across the country are buzzing with excitement as the singer confirmed that he will be performing in six cities in India next year. His popularity is immense, with over 4.8 million followers on Instagram, and his previous concerts in India were met with a huge response. During his last visit, he even took time to visit celebrities' homes and appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, further endearing himself to his Indian fans.

Sheeran announced the details of his upcoming India tour on social media, putting an end to earlier speculation. The tour will kick off in Pune and will cover six cities: Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Shillong, and Chennai.

Concert Dates and Locations:

Pune: January 30, at Yash Lawns

Hyderabad: February 2, at Ramoji Film City

Chennai: February 5, at YCMA Ground

Bengaluru: February 8, at NICE Grounds

Shillong: February 12, at JN Stadium

Delhi: February 15, at a venue yet to be disclosed

Ticket sales for Ed Sheeran's concerts will begin on December 11, and fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to purchase them. In addition to Sheeran’s highly anticipated tour, there’s also significant buzz around Coldplay's concert in Mumbai in January, adding to the excitement for live music events in India early next year.