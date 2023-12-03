Uorfi Javed's Instagram account suspended with immediate effect!

Actress and social media influencer Uorfi Javed, known for her Instagram videos and controversial statements, is often in the news for her unique fashion sense. Recently, the actress made headlines because her Instagram account was suspended. Actress shared this new on her social media handle. Uorfi posted a screenshot of her suspended account, citing a violation of community guidelines according to Meta. In response, she wrote, 'Today the wish of many has been fulfilled.'

Concerned fans expressed their thoughts on Uorfi Javed's account suspension. Some considered it a serious matter, emphasizing the importance of a social media account for a creator. Others shared sentiments like 'Miss you Uorfi.' However, not everyone was sympathetic, as one user expressed satisfaction, stating, 'I was eagerly waiting for this day. Very good decision, the start of Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.'

While Uorfi has since recovered her Instagram account and remains active on social media, before becoming a social media influencer, she made a significant impact on the small screen. Having appeared in various serials such as 'Durga,' 'Saat Feron Ki Herapheri,' 'Bepanah,' 'Jiji Maa,' 'Diane,' 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' 'Punch Beat Season 2,' and 'Kasauti Zindagi Ki,' she also participated in the first season of 'Bigg Boss OTT' and MTV Splitsvilla. Additionally, Urfi Javed has established herself as a model, featuring in numerous advertisements."