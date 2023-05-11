UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets with The Kerala Story team

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with team behind The Kerala Story on Wednesdya in Lucknow. Lead actor Adah Sharma, director Sudipto Sen, producer and creative Vipul Amrutlal Shah were present to talk and mingle with the political leader. A day earlier, the Hindi film was declared tax-free in the state.

In the meetup, the filmmakers along with Adah talking to the Chief Minister about the film. Vipul asked the politician to see the film. He is expected to watch the film in special screening with the rest of the cabinet at the Lok Bhawan on May 12.Vipul told the news agency ANI, "Uttar Pradesh government and Yogi ji have taken this step and boosted our morale a lot strengthened our thinking. He has sent a very powerful message to the people due to audiences are watching this film in large numbers. So we are very thankful to the CM that it happened."Sudipto added, "We came to thank the Honorable Chief Minister to declare the film tax-free and giving a chance to the citizen of Uttar Pradesh to watch this film."Released in theatres on May 5, there have been calls to ban the film in states like Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. The Kerala Story also stars Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in lead roles.