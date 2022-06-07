Urfi Javed changes her name to Uorfi

Uorfi Javed, formerly known as Urfi, took to her Instagram handle to tell everyone that she has added an extra letter to her name.Uorfi trends every time for her new and unique fashion looks, but this time Urfi has made herself more unique by adding O in her first name.The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant has changed the spelling of her name from Urfi to Uorfi . Although she has changed her name’s spelling, the pronunciation will stay the same, she added in her Instagram story.

Uorfi, who is still getting used to the new change, asked everyone to be mindful of the new addition while mentioning her in an article or post so that she doesn’t forget it herself.Urfi made her acting debut in 2016 with the comedy drama TV series Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. It aired on Sony TV and Sony TV Asia. She also appeared in various popular TV show like Chandra Nandini, Meri Durga, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Bepannaah, Jiji Maa, Daayan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kausautii Zindagii Kay, Aye Mere Humsafar.Urfi also appeared in the popular web series Puncch Beat season 2 and played the role of Meera. This was a romantic drama series created and written by Vikas Gupta. The series streamed on Alt Balaji.

