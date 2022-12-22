Urfi Javed detained in Dubai for shooting video in obscene outfit

Urfi Javed has been reportedly detained in Dubai after she shot a video wearing a revealing outfit. Reports stated that the social media star shot the video in an open area and it turned out to be an issue for the people there who asserted that she is not allowed to wear such an outfit.

Urfi Javed stated that the cops arrived at the shooting location but it was not because of her clothes. She mentioned that there was some issue with the shoot location. To Etimes, she said, that the police arrive to stop the shoot as there was only a certain time that the team could shoot at a public place. They were not aware of it and hence cops came in. Urfi cleared that it had nothing to do with her clothes and the shooting continued on the next day. Urfi Javed is often in the news for her unconventional fashion choices. The actress is known as the queen of DIY style, from wires to flowers to bandages and more.