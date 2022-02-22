Urfi Javed exposes Punjab based casting director for harassing young girls and demanding ‘sexual favours’ from them

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed who is currently the talk of the town and set the major fashion goals with the clothing has called out a Punjab-based casting director Obed Afridi who demanded sexual favors from young girls. Urfi shared one chat of the casting director and many models and celebs supported Urfi including Priyank Sharma. Urfi shared several posts on her Instagram handle stories in which it was seen the director has been asking for sexual favours from young girls for providing acting roles.

The actress even shared the chats of girls who talked about Obed Afridi. Actor Priyank Sharma also revealed that two years ago Obed Afridi asked for sexual favors from a close friend of his.

Urfi Javed has recently seen in Bigg Boss OTT. Apart from Bigg Boss Urfi has also done Tv series like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Chandra Nandini, Meri Durga,Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Bepannaah,Jiji Maa and Daayan. But surprisingly Urfi got her name by her fashion sense and every day we have seen Urfi setting some major fashion goals in the industry. She even gets trolled for her clothing but Urfi herself said the trolls didn't bother her and she will continue as always.