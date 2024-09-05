Urfi Javed Reacts to 15-Year-Old Asks Inappropriate Question During Photo Shoot (Watch Video)

Urfi Javed, known for her extravagant fashion and quirky looks, recently had a distressing experience during a photo shoot. The actress and model, who is often seen engaging playfully with paparazzi, shared her ordeal on social media.

According to Urfi, while paparazzi were taking pictures of her, a 15-year-old boy on a bike asked her an inappropriate question about her "body count" in front of her family, including her young son. She expressed her shock and anger, writing, "Yesterday a very bad thing happened with me and my family. Paparazzi were taking pictures of me, and a boy on a bike asked me, 'What is your body count?' It was a boy of just 15. With me at that time was my son, and my family and mother were also there."

Urfi further vented her frustration, stating, "You can see my face. How shocked I was. I wanted to spank that boy and teach him a lesson. Please teach your children to respect women. I feel bad for this boy's parents." On a lighter note, Urfi's new web series, 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar', is making waves.