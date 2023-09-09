Urvashi Rautela, Elvish Yadav’s romantic song ‘Hum toh Deewane’ poster, release date out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 : Actor Urvashi Rautela and Big Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav collaborate for the first time for a new music video titled ‘Hum toh Deewane.’

Urvashi took to Instagram to unveil the first poster look of the music video. She captioned the post, "'Hum Toh Deewane.' Releasing on 14th September at 11 a.m only on @playdmfofficial YouTube Channel StayTuned!!”

In the poster, Urvashi looked beautiful in a red Anarkali dress. On the other hand, Elvish wore a check shirt with a leather jacket and black pants. The song was shot in Rajasthan.

As soon as the poster was uploaded on the social media site, it created a frenzy among fans, who couldn't contain their excitement for this fresh and unexpected pairing.

“Excellent job, waiting until 14th September,” a fan commented.

Another wrote, “Elvish and Urvashi.”

A social media user wrote, “Urvashi Yadav.”

Sharing her excitement on doing the song with Elvish, Urvashi said, "Elvish Yadav has truly delivered an incredible performance in "Hum Toh Deewane," leaving everyone pleasantly surprised. I strongly feel that Bollywood is in need of heroes like Elvish. This song is a sincere ode to romance, catering to all the passionate couples out there, and it's undeniably a beautiful composition.”

She added, “Throughout the entire shoot, my focus was solely on him because I believe that if my hero is looking best, as an onscreen couple, we can deliver our very best."

The song is going to be released on the Official Youtube channel of ‘Play DM’ on Elvish's birthday which is on 14th September.

Meanwhile, Urvashi was last seen in the web series 'Inspector Avinash' opposite actor Randeep Hooda. The show is streaming on the OTT platform JioCinema.

Elvish, on the other hand, has emerged as the winner of Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'. Elvish's journey in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' would definitely be remembered for his hilarious one-liners, especially ‘Systumm hang’. Even though he entered the house late, he managed to steal the limelight and hold the attention of the viewers.

He took home the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy and a cash prize of Rs 25 Lakh.

