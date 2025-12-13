Urvashi Rautela Shines at Red Sea International Film Festival with ₹25 Crore Diamond Look

Actress and global fashion icon Urvashi Rautela once again proved why she’s a red-carpet favorite as she graced the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. Arriving in a breathtaking black ensemble, Urvashi turned heads the moment she stepped onto the red carpet, effortlessly blending glamour, grace, and high-fashion drama.

Her outfit — a striking black gown with an impeccable silhouette — highlighted her elegance and confidence. The look was both modern and timeless, showcasing her ability to command attention without saying a word. Paired with bold makeup, minimal yet classy jewelry, and her signature poise, the ensemble became one of the standout fashion moments of the evening.

Fans and media instantly took to social platforms to praise her appearance, with many calling it one of her most glamorous looks of the year. Known for representing India at major global events, Urvashi once again brought a blend of Bollywood charm and international style to the festival, celebrating cinema while making her own fashion statement.

The Red Sea Film Festival has become a prominent platform for global artists, and Urvashi Rautela’s presence added a spark of star power and elegance to the event. Whether on screen or on the red carpet, she continues to shine brightly — and this stunning black look is yet another reminder of why she remains a global fashion favorite

Urvashi quotes - “It is an ineffable and truly monumental honour to be invited by Red Sea International Film Festival kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the very first time my debut. With my upcoming film Kasoor2 a rare fusion of supernatural , musical architecture, and emotionally intricate characters. I am grateful to represent a vision that pushes the boundaries of mainstream Indian cinema. Being here feels like a celebration of evolution, courage, and the limitless possibilities of cinematic expression.’’