US President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi ties the knot in historic White House wedding

Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of US President Joe Biden, got hitched to Peter Neal in a ceremony held at the White House.

According to a report by People Magazine, the ceremony took place on the South Lawn. It was a private affair.

Naomi's grandparents, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were both present at the historic event.

It was the first time in over a decade, that a wedding ceremony had taken place in the White House, as per People Magazine.

Not only that, it was the first time ever that the grandchild of a President in the office got married in the vicinity of the President's House.

Naomi was walked down the matrimonial aisle by both her parents, according to People Magazine.

The new bride also carried some Lilies of the Valley with her, as a continuation of tradition from her mother's side of the family.

The wedding celebration lasted all day.

People Magazine reported that a luncheon took place subsequently. It was attended by close family members.

An evening reception ended the series of wedding events at the executive mansion, where dessert was served and guests shook a leg.

Naomi and Peter had announced their engagement in 2021 via a post on Instagram. They were greeted by congratulatory messages and blessings in the comments.

According to People Magazine, they had announced their wedding venue earlier this year.

The last time a wedding was observed at the White House was in 2013, when Presidential photographer Pete Souza read the vows with Patti Lease at the Rose Garden.

28-year-old Naomi is a graduate of Colombia Law, while 25-year-old Peter also studied law and has formerly interned for campaigns at the White House as well.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor