Vaani Kapoor Deletes Abir Gulaal Post With Actor Fawad Khan As Film Gets Banned in India

Pak actor Fawad Khan's comeback movie with actress Vani Kapoor got into trouble post heinous attack in Pahalgam which killed 26 tourists. Following the attack the movie got banned in India and songs were removed from youtube. Now Vaani Kapoor has deleted all her post related to film and actor from his official Instagram account.

Vaani faced severe criticism and backlash for starring alongside a Pakistani actor in Abir Gulaal, a situation exacerbated by the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Consequently, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting banned the film in India. While Vaani condemned the Pahalgam attack, she remained silent on the ban of Pakistani artists.

Also Read: Did Kareena Kapoor take a subtle dig at Priyanka Chopra?

Abir Gulaal was intended to be Fawad Khan's return to Indian cinema after nine years. Despite initial excitement among fans generated by the teaser, political parties threatened action if the film was released. Following the Pahalgam attack, which Fawad condemned, the Indian government banned the social media accounts of several popular Pakistani celebrities, including Fawad, Hania Aamir, Atif Aslam, Mahira Khan, and Sajal Aly.