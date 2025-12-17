Vaani Kapoor on collaborating with Honey Singh, AP Dhillon for 'Aadat': 'Was instantly drawn to its vibe & energy'

Mumbai Dec 17 Actress Vaani Kapoor, who is all set to venture into the pop culture and music scene with her music video Aadat, has spoken about collaborating with the singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and AP Dhillon for the song.

Vaani Kapoor on collaborating with Honey Singh, AP Dhillon for 'Aadat': 'Was instantly drawn to its vibe & energyVaani Kapoor shared, “I was instantly drawn to its vibe and energy. I have always enjoyed the music of Yo Yo Honey Singh and AP Dhillon, and seeing the two of them collaborate on a track felt exciting in itself.”

She further added, “With Bhushan Kumar sir backing the song, the vision felt clear and creatively strong. This is my first time featuring in a music video with two brilliant artists, and the fun, stylish nature of the track made it an easy yes for me.”

The actress further said, “I really enjoyed shooting the song and wish Yo Yo Honey Singh and AP Dhillon all the best. I hope audiences enjoy Aadat; it’s catchy, groovy, and very today.”

The song has been backed by T-Series and is a part of the 51 Glorious Days slate.

The teaser of the song offers a stylish glimpse into the bold world of the track, setting the tone for a high-energy visual spectacle.

The pop-meets-rap banger showcases Vaani’s stylish entry into Yo Yo Honey Singh’s high-octane world, with AP Dhillon adding his signature global edge to the track.

Directed by Mihir Gulati, the teaser presents Vaani Kapoor in a dazzling new light, confident, bold and effortlessly glamorous.

Her presence adds much to the signature vibe of Yo Yo Honey Singh and AP Dhillon. Vaani’s mix of elegance and swag seemingly makes Aadat more glamorous.

