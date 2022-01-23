Vacation mode: Kim Sharma holidays with best person' Leander Paes

Mumbai, Jan 23 Actress Kim Sharma is currently holidaying in the Bahamas with her 'best person' and former tennis ace Leander Paes.

Kim posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen flaunting her toned back in a floral bikini. The sun is adding an extra golden glow to the skin and the ocean can be seen in the backdrop.

"Mood for 2022. Best day with my best person in paradise. This year could just be the best so far ! Happy birthday to me! #42A @leanderpaes," she wrote as the caption.

It was last year in September, when Kim and Leander confirmed their relationship status via a post on social media.

Kim was earlier in a relationship with actor Harshvardhan Rane, and Paes was previously married to model Rhea Pillai.

