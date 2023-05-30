Vaibhavi Upadhyay's death: Fiance Jay Gandhi pens emotional note, says "You're forever in my heart"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 : Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, popularly known for essaying the role of Jasmine Mavani in the show 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' passed away in a road accident.

On Monday, her fiance Jay Gandhi took to his social media account and penned down an emotional note for the late actor.

Taking to Instagram, he shared an adorable picture in which he could be seen posing with Vaibhavi in traditional attires and captioned it, "UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN....Those special memories of you will always bring a smile if only I could have you back for just a little while, then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do. You always meant so very much and always will do too. The fact that you are no longer here will always cause me pain, but you are forever in my heart UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN....R I P my love."

Earlier JD Majethia informed in his story on his social media handle about her demise and wrote, "Unbelievable that life can be so unpredictable. A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay very popularly known as 'Jasmine' of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north and the family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites. Rest in peace Vaibhavi.."

Vaibhavi also worked alongside Deepika Padukone in 'Chhapaak' in 2020 and was seen in the web series 'Zero KMS' starring Naseeruddin Shah.

