Vaisshnav Tej and Sreeleela's 'PVT04' gets formal launch

Hyderabad, June 22 'Uppena' fame Vaisshnav Tej will team up with upcoming director Srikanth N Reddy for a full mass and action entertainer. The creators have now made the official announcement.

The upcoming film 'PVT04' (working title), starring Vaisshnav Tej, was officially introduced by the film's creators earlier on Wednesday.

Additionally, a sneak peek from the film was made public, introducing the strong and popular role played by Vaisshnav Tej. Although the actors aren't seen in the video, the voiceover hides that fact.

'PVT04' is to be produced jointly by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. 'PelliSandaD' actress Sreeleela will be playing the leading lady opposite Vaisshnav Tej in the movie.

The flamboyant poster features Vaisshnav Tej, showcasing his remarkable makeover for the movie.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor