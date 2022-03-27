'Valimai' makes impressive opening on OTT; Garners 100 million streaming minutes

Chennai, March 27 Director H. Vinoth's 'Valimai', which was released on ZEE5 recently after having a good run in theatres, has managed to take an impressive opening on the OTT platform as well, garnering a 100 million streaming minutes.

The film has been released in four languages Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on the OTT platform, and the OTT version also has deleted scenes.

One of the most anticipated movies of 2022, 'Valimai', has Ajith Kumar playing IPS officer Arjun in the film, that is being billed as a clean cop drama with robust action and emotion.

Written and directed by H. Vinoth, the film has been produced by Boney Kapoor of Bayview Project LLP in association with Zee Studios. The film features Karthikeya in a negative character. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music and Nirav Shah has handled cinematography.

