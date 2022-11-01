Varalaxmi Sarathkumar: Relation between Samantha's role, mine in 'Yashoda' will be interesting

Chennai, Nov 1 Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who plays a pivotal role in directors Hari and Harish's upcoming film, 'Yashoda', featuring Samantha in the lead, says the relation between the character she plays in the film and the lead character played by Samantha will be very interesting.

Responding to questions from the media, the actress said, "I was surprised with the thought that went in to write such characters and story. I asked the directors about the same. If you see the trailer, my role is very calm. The gray shades of it will be revealed with the flow of story. The relation between Samantha's role and mine will be very interesting."

Ask her about the challenges she faced while working on the film, which is slated for a grand release in five languages on November 11 and she says, "No big challenges. I didn't have any fights like Samantha, I played a very good role as an actor. I challenge myself whenever I get to play a different role."

So, what was the strong point in the story that made her agree to do 'Yashoda'? Says Varalaxmi, "My character runs simultaneously with Sam's role. Yashoda will need someone for help in her life and that's how my character enters. It's a science fiction thriller."

Dismissing rumours that she plays a doctor in the film, Varalaxmi says, "No, just like you saw in the trailer, I play a Surrogacy facility center head. She's very rich and loves money. It's a completely different character from my original. Be it the dressing style or any other persona, it's different from my real life."

Talking about her directors Hari and Harish, the actress says, "Both directors are very calm. I haven't seen any directors this calm. I haven't seen them shouting at all. They know what they want and did very good research for each character. Most of the women will relate to the characters designed by them in 'Yashoda'."

Point out to Varalaxmi that there are discussions going on about surrogacy in India and ask her if whether the story of 'Yashoda' will revolve around it and she says, "Surrogacy isn't complicated. It has become a big deal for buzz as some of the actors have tried it. Surrogacy is just a topic in the film. We're not mentioning any good or bad effects of it. We're just showing few people who really might exist thinking it's a fictional story."

