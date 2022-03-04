Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's flamboyant first look unveiled by Kiccha Sudeep

Hyderabad, March 4 Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep, earlier on Friday, launched the first look poster featuring actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar from Telugu's upcoming movie 'HANU-MAN'.

Varalxmi, who is all dolled up in a South Indian bridal attire, looks flamboyant. What appears like a high-octane action sequence, has the bride participate in a fight, in her bridal attire itself.

With a bunch of coconuts in her hands, 'Anjamma' (her role in HANU-MAN) has a fierce expression on her face and appears like she is ready to charge on her opponents.

'HANU-MAN' is Prasanth Varma's directorial, starring Teja Sajja in the lead role. The much-anticipated upcoming movie is currently in the last leg of shooting and post-production works are also happening simultaneously.'HANU-MAN' is expected to be high on VFX and this magnum opus, like every other superhero film, will have unbelievable stunt sequences, as per the makers.

Amritha Aiyer is playing the female lead, while popular production house Primeshow Entertainment is producing the movie on a grand scale and big stars and top-grade technic are associated.

K Niranjan Reddy is producing the movie, while Smt Chaitanya presenting it. Asrin Reddy is the executive producer, Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer while Kushal Reddy is the associate producer.

Dasaradhi Shivendra is in charge of the Cinematography department, while four young and talented composers- Anudeep Dev, Hari Gowra, Jay Krish, and Krishna Saurabh are providing soundtracks for the film.

