Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor to share screen space for the first time in  'Bawaal'

Varun Dhawan is all set to share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor for the first time in Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal. The announcement of the same was made by the lead stars on their respective social media handles. “Ab hoga #BAWAAL! 💥 So excited and grateful to announce my next with the amazing duo, #SajidNadiadwala & @niteshtiwari22 along with @janhvikapoor ♥️ Can't wait to see you in theatres on 7th April 2023 #goodfriday,” wrote Varun. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, details of the project are currently kept under wraps.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun has recently finished shooting for "Bhediya". Directed by Amar Kaushik, the supernatural thriller also features Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal, and is scheduled to release on April 14 next year. He will next be seen shooting for "Jugg Jugg Jeeyo", which stars Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Janhvi on the other hand has some very interesting films lined up in her kitty including, ‘Good Luck Jerry’ and ‘Dostana 2’. She is also a part of Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’ where she will be Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt among others. Open in app