Varun Dhawan condoles demise of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' co-star Rituraj Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 : Actor Varun Dhawan on Tuesday mourned the demise of his film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' co-star Rituraj Singh.

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a picture on his stories and wrote, "#rip Rituraj Sir had such a wonderful time working with him and had just meet him few months back on the sets of baby john. Om shanti."

Rituraj Singh passed away last night in Mumbai at the age of 59, a close friend of the late actor Amit Behl confirmed to ANI.

The TV actor was suffering from pancreatic disease and was hospitalized recently. He suffered cardiac arrest.

Actor Arshad Warsi took to X to pay tribute and wrote, "I am so saddened to know that Ritu Raj passed away. We lived in the same building, he was a part of my first film as a producer. Lost a friend and a great actor... will miss you brother..."

In 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' Rituraj played the role of Badri's (Varun Dhawan) father.

Film director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to X and wrote, "Rituraj, my friend, how did you make it even possible? "Kitna baaki tha..." Artists never die. Om Shanti."

Rituraj has appeared in several television shows, including 'Hitler Didi,' 'Shapath,' 'Aahat,' 'Adaalat,' and 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' among others.

Apart from that, he was seen in films like 'Satyamev Jayate 2' and 'Yaariyan 2' .

He was also seen in web series including, 'Indian Police Force,' ' Made in Heaven,' 'Bandish Bandits,' among others.

