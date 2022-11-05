Varun Dhawan diagnosed with Vestibular Hypofunction

Actor Varun Dhawan recently open up on battling a health condition Vestibular Hypofunction. The actor, who will next be seen in Bhediya, opened up on being in a rat race, and life after COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, Varun had reached an event for the promotion of the movie. While answering the question in the interview. Varun bust into tears, Varun attented the function program of India Today Conclave 2022.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Varun said, The minute we opened doors, don’t you think we went back to the same rat race? How many people here can say that they have changed? I see people working even harder! In fact, I started pushing so much harder with my film JugJugg Jeeyo, it felt like I was running for an election. I don’t know why, but I put so much pressure on myself.

Opening up about the condition, Varun Dhawan said, Recently, I just shut down. I didn’t know what had happened to me. I had this thing called vestibular hypofunction, basically your balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hard. We are just running in this race, nobody is asking why.

Talking about the movie 'Bhedia', Varun Dhawan has a wolf spirit inside him. Varuna's eyes and flames give glimpses of the mythical wolf in the forest in the darkness of night. The trailer of this movie tries to create suspense and thriller with good use of VFX.