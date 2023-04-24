Varun Dhawan is Bollywood's 'Entertainer No. 1', here's why

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 : Varun Dhawan is one such actor who has proved his versatility within a decade since entering the film industry. As he is known more for his light-hearted comic roles, he made a decision to challenge the audience and filmmakers' presumption that he couldn't act in different genres apart from comedy drama. He has not only delivered good comic roles but the actor can portray grey characters as well. 'Badlapur' and 'Bhediya' proves Varun's acting range.

Karan Johar's one of the favourite 'students' has worked with directors like Shoojit Sircar and Sriram Raghavan to prove he is more than a chocolate boy hero!

Varun has been delivering power-packed performances one after another.

'Badlapur': Varun Dhawan's variation as an actor will always be on your mind when you watch this movie. You'll be amazed at how he adopted the persona of a man who only wants to get revenge for his loss.

Varun's entirely opposing part in his debut film raised questions in the audience about his suitability for demanding roles, but he chose to respond with his performance.

Varun in 'October'. He demonstrated to the world how natural he could look while playing even the most straightforward roles. He gave a fantastic performance in this Shoojit Sircar film. The critics were unable to restrain themselves from praising Varun's legendary performance as Dsh in this play.

When talking about his performance how we can forget his recent release 'Bhediya'.

In the film, Varun not only changes into the mal 'Wolf' but also showcased his wider range of acting skills. Although he played a funny character, his performance in this comedy film stood out from the actor's prior comedic roles in a big manner. The film provided audience members with glimmers of the actor's impeccable comic timing.

Besides his performances, the actor is also celebrated for his impeccable dancing skill. Varun enjoys dancing on the screen and his energy gets transferred to the audience as well.

Whether it's his peppy number 'Saturday Saturday' with Alia Nhatt which has a typical disco-club vibe, which is transmitted into Varun-Alia's synchronization 'Sun Saathiya' from movie 'ABCD 2', paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor, this song also shows why Varun is considered one of the best dancers of his generation.

The actor turned 36 on Monday. He celebrated it with his wife Natasha Dalal and "best crew".

https://www.instagram.com/p/Crah9BBs4qS/

The birthday boy took to Instagram and treated fans a couple of pictures from his birthday celebration.

In the first picture, the birthday boy posing in front of his birthday cake while Natasha cutely looking at her husband.

The couple can be seen dressed in a beachy outfit. Varun opted for a white-on-white and how he can forget a 'hat' to complete his uber-cool look.

Natasha, on the other hand, can be seen dressed in a lavender long shrug that she teamed up with a white barrette top and denim shorts. She opted for a braided hairstyle.

This photo of Varun and Natasha screams curtness alert. Isn't it? In the beautiful backdrop of breach and sun, the power couple posed for a camera while sitting on a swing.

Varun also flaunted his boxing skills by trying his hands on a punching machine.

He also posted one with a boxing champion.

Last but not least a group picture with the crew.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Bday with the best crew. Thank u for all the wishes. 36 begins."

No birthday is complete without wishes, the Bollywood friends, co-stars and loved one wished and poured in their love for Varun on social media.

Varun's 'Bawaal' co-star Janhvi Kapoor dropped a quirky post for the actor. And asked him to eat ice-cream on his birthday and find out why in the pictures below.

Varun's 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' co-actor Kiara Adv also shared a picture of herself and birthday boy along with a sweet birthday wish for the actor.

Anushka Sharma posted a birthday wish for her 'Sui Dhaaga' co-star.

Sara Ali Khan posted a collage with Varun on her Insta story and said she is missing hanging, talking rubbish having fun, shooting, swimming, chilling in the sun to gym sessions with treadmill with Varun.

And a special and hilarious birthday wish that is not to be missed from the lot is of Varun's close friend-actor Arjun Kapoor.

He wrote, "Happy birthday VD in 3D. Aise hi chalte raho aur filmein chalate raho...ndustry ka dulara fans ka pyara. U are like that old tonic sinkara !!!"

Sharing a cute and smiling picture with VD, Kriti Sanon wrote, "Happiesttt Birthday VD! I wish you only and only the best may you get all that your heart desires and more! I'm glad I found a friend in u (Obviously you are luckier that u found me?') Rooting for you always!"

Apart from these several celebs wished the actor.

Varun who is always up to try something new in terms of acting, he will be next seen in an upcoming social drama film 'Bawaal' opposite Janhvi Kapoor and in the official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel'.

