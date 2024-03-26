Varun Dhawan Loses Cool on IPL Ground Staff for Kicking Stray Dog During MI vs GT Match

Varun Dhawan on Tuesday was left upset after an Indian Premiere League (IPL) ground staff mercilessly kicked a stray dog who came inside the ground during the Mumbai Indian (MI) and Titans (GT) match on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, the actor re-shared the video in the Stories section and wrote, ''wtf a dog isn't a football. Also the dog isn't bitting or harming anyone. Regardless there has to be a better way.

The viral video was shared by an Instagram page named Street Dogs of Bombay, and even penned down a long note along with the post. ''A helpless dog was seen being kicked and chased relentlessly, highlighting the unfortunate reality of animal abuse that often goes unchecked. What makes this situation even more disheartening is the reaction of some spectators, who not only witnessed this cruelty but also found it amusing, as evidenced by their laughter and sharing of such videos with emojis,'' reads a portion of the caption.

Meanwhile, Varun recently made headlines last week after the first look of his upcoming series, Citadel India aka Citadel Honey Bunny, was released. Honey Bunny is the Indian series within the Citadel universe. Prime Video India dropped the trailer at a grand event on Monday and also released a short clip as part of a montage of all the titles. The show’s leads – Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan – were also present. It has been written by Raj and DK and Sita R. Menon. Apart from Varun and Samantha, it stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles.



