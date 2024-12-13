Varun Dhawan Reacts on Allu Arjun’s Arrest Says, ‘Safety Protocols Not Solely Actor’s Responsibility’ (Watch Video)

Actor Allu Arjun has been arrested following the death of a woman during the screening of his film Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. Reacting to the arrest, actor Varun Dhawan stated, "Safety protocols can't be solely the responsibility of an actor. We can inform people around us. The incident was tragic, and I express my condolences, but blame can't be placed on just one person."

The incident took place on the night of December 4 during the premiere show of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre, located at the busy RTC Crossroads in Hyderabad. A stampede-like situation erupted as a large crowd of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of actor Allu Arjun. The chaos claimed the life of 35-year-old Revathi, while her nine-year-old son, Sri Teja, was hospitalised due to asphyxiation. Police confirmed that Sri Teja is currently recovering in the hospital.

