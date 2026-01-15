Varun Dhawan Reacts to his Viral Smile Trend, Gives Singer Vishal Mishra a Breezy Tutorial

Naysayers can try some other time because this time, Varun Dhawan is not letting them get to him! The Border 2 actor has hopped onto the fun by embracing the viral smile trend floating online. In the past few days, Varun went viral all over social media for his classic smile, with several users creating reels and videos of how the actor might react to various situations. Now, Varun gave it his own twist by making it a fun and breezy tutorial, giving a subtle response in his own way!

On Wednesday, Varun Dhawan went live on Instagram to connect with fans while heading to the Karwar Naval Base for the promotions of his upcoming film Border 2. The actor was also accompanied by singer Vishal Mishra. During the live session, Varun said, “I know my smile is trending,” and flashed his signature smile, which left his fans surprised. As Vishal Mishra cracked up, Varun encouraged him to try it out!

Varun guided him to get the smile right. “Give full smile and drop your smile from one side,” he said. The singer followed, and the two couldn’t help but burst into laughter. The actor further mentioned that he is glad that the entire country is smiling with him! On the work front, Varun is gearing up for the grand release of his much-anticipated film, Border 2. Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 brings together Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty among others under one roof. The film releases in theatres on 23rd January, 2026.