Varun Dhawan reveals Aditya Chopra refused to offer him action film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 : Despite being a star kid, actor Varun Dhawan has had seen his fair share of struggles. No doubt, he is one of the popular actors today but he also sometimes faces hurdles in bagging projects of his choice.

On Tuesday, during the trailer launch of his action-packed series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', Varun revealed that he once asked Aditya Chopra to cast him in an action film but the producer turned him down saying the actor was not "at that place".

Recalling his conversation with Aditya Chopra, Varun said, "During lockdown, I remember I met Aditya Chopra. We were playing badminton...He and Maneesh (Sharma) were making Tiger 3 at the time. I asked him, 'Sir, why don't you make an action film with younger talent.' I kept pursuing him.

"He said, 'Listen, I can't do that because I can't give you that budget right now. You're not at that place where I can give you such a big budget. I texted him and asked him what is the budget. He gave me a figure and said this is the budget to make something big in action," he added.

Varun expressed his gratitude to the makers of 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' for giving him this action-oriented project.

When the opportunity to star in Citadel: Honey Bunny came to his doorstep, one of the first questions Varun asked the team was the budget.

"I remember when this opportunity came, I even asked Raj & DK and Amazon about the budget because I am getting this knowledge from Aditya Chopra (about the budget). I am really grateful to Amazon, Raj & DK for giving me this opportunity," Varun said.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' marks Varun's debut web series. It also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role. It will be out on Prime Video on November 7.

