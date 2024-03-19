Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's action-packed thriller series is titled 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 : The first poster of Indian version of 'Citadel' is finally out and it stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in action-packed avatars.

Titled, 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', the Hindi series is created by the popular duo Raj and DK.

The title was disclosed at a Prime Video event in Mumbai on Tuesday in the presence of the show's team.

Varun and Samantha were extremely excited as they opened up about their experiences working in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'. Interestingly, the names of Varun and Samantha's characters in the show are Honey and Bunny.

About the show, Varun said, "I want to express my gratitude to Prime Video for backing us and Raj and DK for giving me this opportunity. I remember when I saw Family Man I picked up a call and had a word with DK and told him that I am a big fan of your work and I really want to know how can I collaborate with you...he told me that we are in talks with Russo brothers for some project and now it's here."

Samantha also talked about the show, especially her action stunts.

"I never would have imagined that I could action... till the last moment, I thought that I would not be able to do this. I am extremely grateful to Raj and DK to coming to my rescue," she said.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' described as a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story is set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s.

Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher are also a part of the Indian Citadel world. The show is an Indian adaptation of the international series which has been created by the Russo brothers. The global version of the series stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

