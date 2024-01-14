Varun Dhawan shares glimpse from 'VD 18' Mahurat pooja, film's title to be announced soon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 : Actor Varun Dhawan on Sunday shared a glimpse from the 'Mahurat Pooja' ceremony of his upcoming action film 'VD 18'.

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a video on his stories which he captioned, "VD 18 (fire emoticos) Title reveal soon."

The short video showcased a decorated venue, with the movie's clapperboard embellished with flowers. Producers Atlee and Murad Khetani made their entrance into the pooja ceremony. Actor Keerthy Suresh, graced the occasion dressed in a vibrant yellow saree.

Varun Dhawan looked stylish as he wore a blue shirt and white pants, and was seen warmly greeting the guests.

Wamiqa Gabbi, who has recently garnered acclaim for her work in projects like Khufiya and Jubilee, looked stunning in an ethnic blue suit.

The film tentatively titled 'VD18' is directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee and Murad Khetani.

The makers will be announcing the title of the film very soon.

Excited about the project, Wamiqa earlier said in a statement: "Being a part of 'VD18' is a thrilling experience for me. Collaborating with exceptional talents like Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh under Atlee sir's visionary direction is a creative journey I'm eager to explore. I have been and will always be eternally grateful to 2023, the year that plunged things to new beginnings. And to end the year by being on sets now for my next is truly the perfect curtain call for the year. The moments like these remind me why I love what I do, and I can't wait for audiences to witness the magic we are creating on screen."

Meanwhile, Varun was last seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's romantic drama film 'Bawaal' opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

The film premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and received positive responses from the audience.

He will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.

