Varun Dhawan turns "massage wala" for Maniesh Paul, check video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 : Seems like cast of 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' is having loads of fun while shooting for the film.

On Monday, actor Maniesh Paul shared a video showcasing his "bromance" moment with co-star Varun Dhawan.

In the video, the duo can be seen engaging in lighthearted banter as Varun gave Maniesh a playful massage. Their friendly interaction in the clip reflect the strong equation they share, and it's clear that their camaraderie adds an extra spark to their work together on set.

Sharing the video, Maniesh captioned it, "Mehenga aadmi hoon main Chapter 1. Massage wala ... to be continued...@varundvn #ssktk #shoot #fun #masti #life #gratitude."

The two have earlier shared screen space in 'Juggjugg Jeeyo', where Varun and Maniesh brought infectious energy on-screen. Now, the dynamic duo is back together for the second time in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', a Dharma Productions venture slated for release in 2025. The film also features Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Akshay Oberoi.

The cast recently wrapped up the Udaipur schedule of their upcoming film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.

Maniesh Paul took to his Instagram handle and shared a group picture featuring the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari team.The selfie captures Maniesh, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Manini Chadha flaunting big smiles.

'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari' is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan.

