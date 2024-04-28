Varun Dhawan wishes 'Citadel' co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her birthday, calls her 'honey'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 : Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is receiving birthday wishes from all corners, received a special wish from her 'Citadel' co-star Varun Dhawan.

The 'Bhediya' actor on Sunday took to his Instagram Stories to share an old picture with an adorable message for Samantha.

The actor wrote, "My honey so happy to see you happy and helping so many may this be a beautiful year for u."

In the photo, the two can be seen eating a dessert together on one plate. Varun is spotted wearing a blue shirt and Samantha kept it simple in a black top.

Apart from Varun, Vijay wished his 'Kushi' co-star writing, "Happy birthday Sammy. Stay happy, healthy and full of laughter forever!" Her BFF Rahul Ravindran wrote, "Happy Birthday Sammy! I already know this is gonna be your best year yet with all that you've lined up! Live incredible." Upasana Konidela wrote, "Happy happy birthday, always inspired to stay healthy looking at you."

Rakul Preet Singh also took to her Instagram Stories to wish the actress with a note that read, "Happy birthday to someone who is truly one-of-a-kind! May your day be as special as you are."

Meanwhile, Samantha delighted her fans as she dropped the first poster of her next movie, 'Bangaram.'

In the poster, Samantha wore a saree and gazed ahead with a fiery expression. The poster also depicted a boiling pressure cooker and a teddy bear next to her.

The film will be produced under Samantha's banner Tralala Moving Pictures as its maiden production venture.

Apart from Bangaram, Samantha is preparing for 'Citadel: Honey Bunny,' an Indian version of the Russo brothers' Citadel, which stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

In the series, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan will portray the characters Honey and Bunny. The show's creators, Sita R Menon, Raj Nidimoru, and Krishna D.K., have also written the series.

