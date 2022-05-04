Varun Dhawan's brother, Rohit and wife Jaanvi welcome their second child, a baby boy

Varun Dhawan’s brother Rohit and wife Jaanvi welcomed their second child, a baby boy. It is reported that Jaanvi gave birth to her son in Mumbai’s PD Hinduja Hospital.The news had surfaced after proud daddy Rohit was clicked outside the hospital with David Dhawan as they made their way towards the car. Rohit was clicked in a blue coloured shirt with shorts and a cap. As paps congratulated the new father on the arrival of the second baby and he replied saying ‘Thank You’. To recall, Varun’s wife Natasha Dalal had hosted a baby shower for Jaanvi early this year which was also attended by Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor.

Rohit and Jaanvi dated for 7 years before they got married in February of 2012 in Goa. Celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Amisha Patel, Rishi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Govinda, and many others attended their wedding. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Niyara, in 2018. Niyara has been previously seen in pictures shared by her uncle Varun on his Instagram handle. Rohit marked his directorial debut with Desi Boyz in 2011. The film starred, Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Chitrangada Singh in the lead role. His second film Dishoom was released in 2016 and starred John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. He is currently working on his next film Shehzada, which stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal & Manisha Koirala and will release on November 4.