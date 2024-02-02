Varun Grover shares poster of his directorial debut 'All India Rank'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 : Writer Varun Grover is all set to mark his theatrical debut as a director with a film titled 'All India Rank'.

Taking to Instagram, Vaurn treated fans with the poster and trailer announcement.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Unveiling the poster of my directorial debut, ALL INDIA RANK. A coming of age story about friendships, love, and competitive exams, set in the 90s. Releasing in theatres on 23rd February 2024. Trailer out on 5th Feb 2024."

The trailer will be unveiled on February 5.

As soon as he announced his project, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Arrreeeee."

Richa Chadha commented, "excited."

One of the users wrote, "Can't wait to watch this @vidushak ! Love the poster."

Varun Grover, known for his remarkable writing in Sacred Games and Masaan, brings yet another slice-of-life dramedy All India Rank, to audiences.

The film features Bodhisattva Sharma, Samta Sudiksha, Shashi Bhushan, Geeta Agrawal, and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles.

Presented by Sriram Raghavan, All India Rank is written and directed by Varun Grover. Produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil, the film is co-produced by Gayatri M.

It is all set to hit theatres on February 23.

