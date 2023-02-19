Varun impresses David Dhawan with low-sugar halwa, dad asks for a second helping!
By IANS | Published: February 19, 2023 12:54 PM 2023-02-19T12:54:03+5:30 2023-02-19T13:05:13+5:30
Mumbai, Feb 19 On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan treated his filmmaker-father David Dhawan by making halwa.
Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a video asking his father to taste his special preparation.
In the video, Varun asks: "Papa, how is the halwa that I made for Mahashivratri?"
His father replies: "I think its damn good and first time I have had such a good halwa which has very less sugar for me and I think I can have a second bowl also."
On the workfront, Varun will soon be seen in the original spy series 'Citadel'. This apart, he has 'Bawaal' in the pipeline.
