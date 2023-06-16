Varun Sharma clocks 10 years in film industry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 : As Bollywood actor Varun Sharma completed 10 years in the film industry on Thursday, he pens a lengthy note on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted a string of pictures encompassing glimpses of his various films.

He penned the caption, " Today marks a decade since I took my first step into the world of lights, cameras, and endless possibilities. It's been an incredible rollercoaster ride filled with joy, tears, and countless unforgettable moments. But amidst all the ups and downs, one thing remained constant - my belief in my dreams."

He added, "As I look back, I am reminded of the challenges I faced, the rejections that tested me, and the sacrifices that shaped my character. There were moments when self-doubt crept in, questioning whether I had what it takes to make it in an industry known for its tough competition. But, my friends, it was your unwavering faith in me that kept me going."

He continued, "To those who stood by my side, landed up to share Rajma Chawal on lonely night, made me laugh when I gave bad auditions, held my hand when I missed a big role, cheered me on when I got my biggest wins and was there to hype up success - this post is dedicated to you. You are the pillars of strength in my life, who saw my potential even when I couldn't see it myself. You encouraged me to never give up, to keep pushing forward. Today, I stand here because your love gave me a safety net!"

"This milestone isn't just about me; it's a testament to the power of dreams. It's proof that with dedication, hard work, and the right people by your side, anything is possible. My journey is a reminder to every dreamer out there that the absence of a godfather is not a hindrance, but rather an opportunity to carve your unique path and prove your mettle. Thank you, Bollywood, for embracing me and giving me a platform to showcase my talent.

Here's to the next chapter, filled with more challenges, growth, and magical moments. I can't wait to share it with all of you! ", He added.

Several members of the film fraternity poured in love in the comments section.

Actor Varun Dhawan wrote, "Congratulations brother you have just begun."

Pulkit Samrat dropped a heart emoticon.

A fan wrote, "Congratulations!! You are an inspiration for every outsider who wants to do big in the entertainment industry."

Meanwhile, Varun made his acting debut in 2013 with the film 'Fukrey', and since then he has worked in films like 'Dilwale', 'Fukrey 2', 'Chhichhore', 'Roohi' and 'Cirkus'. He will next be seen with Ranveer Singh in 'Fukrey 3'.

