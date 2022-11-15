Vastaav actor actor Sunil Shende dies at the age of 75

Veteran actor Sunil Shende who was in his 70s, took his last breath at his Vile Parle residence, film and music critic Pavan Jha told PTI. "He died at his residence in Vile Parle at 1 am last night and his body was cremated this afternoon at the Hindu crematorium in Parshiwada," Jha said. The cause of Shende's death is still unknown.

On Twitter, actor Rajesh Tailang paid a tribute to Shende and remembered working with the actor on the cult classic TV show "Shanti. Great actor and and a great human being ...Shri Sunil Shende is no more. I was fortunate enough to get a chance to work with him in the serial Shanti, I played his son. Babuji saadar shraddhanjali" he tweeted. He played the deputy commissioner of police in Aamir Khan-starrer Sarfarosh, and an inept politician in Rohit Shetty's Zameen, headlined by Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan.