veteran actor Govinda turned 58th today, see some of his evergreen performances

The superstar of 90's era Govinda turned 58th today on 21 December 2021. He has entertained audiences with his epic dance and acting. The multi-talented actor, who has spread his charm by comic roles, action, romance, dance and thriller has given so much to the Bollywood industry.



He was the 90's superstar who even left Khan's behind by his skills, by working with all the top actresses and giving justice to all the characters Govinda proved that no one could have done it better than him.



Despite being a top actor Govinda always stood with his roots, his down to earth nature has melt everyone. Even being a superstar who have worked with top actresses the 'Raja Babu' actor stick to one lady throughout his life, she is non other than Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja the couple shares a great bond even after so many years of marriage and there chemistry is something no one can match.



We can ignore Govinda's movies but not his dance, even now also if his songs plays no one can stop themselves to dance, and today on his special occasion let's see Govinda evergreen performances.

1) Sona Kitna Sona Hai

2) Sarkai Lo Khatiya

3) Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha

4) Ande Ka Funda

5) Husn Hai Suhana

6) Akhiyon Se Goli Maare

7) What Is Mobile Number

8) Kisi Disco Mein Jaayein