Veteran Actor Madhav Vaze Of Shyamchi Aai Passes Away

Veteran stage and film actor Madhav Vaze, who won hearts with his portrayal of Shyam in the iconic film Shyamchi Aai, has passed away. Vaze had been actively contributing to the world of entertainment for many years. His death is being mourned as the loss of a versatile and respected figure in the Marathi entertainment industry. Sachin Goswami, the director of the popular Marathi comedy show Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra, paid tribute to Madhav Vaze, expressing his condolences over the actor’s passing.

Madhav Vaze gained immense popularity for his role as young Shyam in the 1953 film Shyamchi Aai, marking the beginning of his acting journey as a child artist. He continued to make his mark in the industry and appeared in the 2009 Bollywood hit 3 Idiots, portraying the father of Joy Lobo.In addition to his film work, Vaze was actively involved in theatre in recent years. Born on October 21, 1939, he was not only known for his acting talents but also worked as a writer and director. He served as a professor of English at Nowrosjee Wadia College in Pune.

In 2013, he directed a Marathi adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, showcasing his deep connection to literature and drama. Throughout his career, Madhav Vaze acted in several notable Marathi and Hindi films including Shyamchi Aai, Vahinichya Bangdya, 3 Idiots, Dear Zindagi, and Chhappad Phaad Ke. His passing has left a void in the hearts of fans and admirers, who fondly remember him as the beloved Shyam.