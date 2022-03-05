Veteran actor Mitchell Ryan dies at 88 in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, March 5 'Dark Shadows' actor Mitchell Ryan passed away on Friday in Los Angeles. The actor, who was 88 years old, is also known for his work in 'Dharma & Greg' and movies including 'Magnum Force' and 'High Plains Drifter', reports 'Variety'.

His agent confirmed the news of his departure to 'Variety'. Kathryn Leigh Scott, who portrayed several roles on "Dark Shadows," shared thoughts on her co-star's death in a Friday Facebook post. She wrote, "My sweet, beloved friend Mitch died early this morning. He was a great gift in my life. I cherish my warm memories of his beautiful soul. I'm heartbroken."

As a life member of the Actor's Studio, Ryan has also made appearances in Broadway which include 'Medea' and 'The Price'. Talking about his film appearances, he has beena part of projects like 'Lethal Weapon'. 'Grosse Pointe Blank', 'Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers' and 'Winter People'.

He was also a writer. He published the title, 'Fall of a Sparrow'. an autobiographical book about life and career as an actor - including his public struggles with alcoholism and journey to sobriety in 2021.

