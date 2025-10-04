Veteran Actress Sandhya Shantaram, Wife of Filmmaker V Shantaram, Passes Away in Mumbai

Renowned yesteryear actress Sandhya Shantaram, wife of legendary filmmaker V Shantaram, passed away on October 3 or 4, 2025, in Mumbai. While her exact age remains unconfirmed, reports suggest she was in her nineties. Her final rites were conducted at the Shivaji Park Crematorium in Dadar on October 4.

A celebrated name in both Hindi and Marathi cinema, Sandhya Shantaram — born Vijaya Deshmukh — was discovered by V Shantaram, who later became her husband. The Maharashtra Minister for Information Technology and Cultural Affairs, Ashish Shelar, paid tribute to her on social media, remembering her remarkable contribution to Indian cinema.

Sandhya made her acting debut in the Marathi film Amar Bhoopali (1951) and went on to feature in several iconic V Shantaram productions, including Teen Batti Char Raasta (1953), Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje (1955), Do Aankhen Barah Haath (1958), and Navrang (1959). Her performance in the Marathi classic Pinjra (1972) earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Marathi) in 1973 — the first-ever recipient of this category. She later appeared in Chandanachi Choli Ang Ang Jali (1975).

Married to V Shantaram after his separation from his second wife, Jayashree, Sandhya reportedly had no biological children, but lovingly raised Shantaram’s children from his previous marriages to Vimalabai and Jayashree.