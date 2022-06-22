Veteran Annu Kapoor robbed in France, bags, Ipad, credit cards, cash go missing

Annu Kapoor became a victim of theft during his Europe tour. The Antakshari host announced the news on his Instagram handle and narrated his ordeal in a video. He said that his valuables including bag and gadgets were stolen while he was travelling abroad in the train. He was grateful that his passport was still with him and compared it to 'dodging a bullet'. He also said that the local railway officials were helping him and he's travelling to Paris to file a complaint about the matter.

The Vicky Donor star posted his video on Instagram with the caption, "I am on a tour to Europe, sadly my bag with my gadgets and valuables have been stolen in France." He warned his fans and followers to be careful of their belongings when travelling to France or anywhere else. Annu spoke in Hindi in his video and said, "My Prada bag with my credit card, diary, some cash in Euros and iPad have been stolen. They stole everything. Whenever you visit France, be very careful. These people are big-time thieves. I am now going to a police station in Paris to file a complaint." After the video of Annu reporting theft surfaced, the actor gave further information about his experience. His fans expressed excitement and gratitude that he was well in the foriegn land and was being helped by the authorities.