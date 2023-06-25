Veteran film producer Kuljit Pal passes away at 90 after suffering a heart attack

Veteran film producer Kuljit Pal passed away due to a heart attack after a prolonged disease at the age of 90. The veteran producer was bedridden for a long time and he will be cremated tomorrow, Sunday, June 25, at noon at Santacruz Crematorium. Etimes quoted the late producer's manager, who confirmed his demise saying, "Kuljitji suffered a heart attack. Also, he had not been keeping well for quite sometime." Kuljit Pal is popularly known for producing Paramatma (1978), Do Shikari (1979), Arth (1982), Aaj (1987), and Ashiana (1986).

He was the first producer who gave Rekha her first break in the Hindi film industry but the film was shelved.His daughter Anu Pal had also tried her luck in films. She was cast in Aaj where Rajiv Bhatia played her marital arts trainer in the film. But only his back was seen in the film. Being upset by the treatment, he went to Bandra court and changed his name to Akshay Kumar. The character of the hero in the film played by Kumar Gaurav was called Akshay.