Veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli, father of Armaan Kohli, passes away

Noted filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli, famous for movies like Jaani Dushman, Nagin, Pati Patni Aur Tawaif, passed away this morning due to a heart attack. He was 93 years old. Kohli has been involved in the film industry since 1963 when he directed and produced his debut film Sapni, featuring Prem Chopra in the lead role. As per a report by News18, it is reported that actor Armaan Kohli’s father Rajkumar Kohli passed away today morning around 8 A.M. As per the portal, the director went to shower this morning and didn't come out for some time. Allegedly, his son Armaan broke the door and discovered his father collapsed on the floor. Raj was then quickly taken to a hospital but was later declared dead. The funeral is scheduled for this evening.

Rajkumar Kohli was born in 1930 and began his journey in films in the 1960s with the 1963 release Sapni and directing Punjabi film Dulla Bhatti in 1966. He followed it up with moderate successes in Hindi cinema like Lootera (1970) and Kahani Hum Sab Ki (1973). But it was with the 1976 multi-starrer superhit Nagin that he broke through. He followed it up with another multistarrer hit Jaani Dushman, one of India’s first horror hits, released in 1979.Kohli’s subsequent career was not as successful even as he gave a few hits, namely Naukar Biwi Ka (1983) and Inteqaam (1988). He moved away from filmmaking in the 90s, directing only one film after the turn of the century. His last release – Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani – was a throwback to his 70s’ hits, complete with big stars and modern VFX. However, its failure meant that Kohli quit the industry.

