Veteran filmmaker Wim Wenders to visit India, deets inside

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 : Veteran German filmmaker Wim Wenders will soon visit India for a career retrospective.

On Thursday, Not-for-profit organisation Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) in association with the Wim Wenders Stiftung (Wim Wenders Foundation) and Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan Mumbai announced 'Wim Wenders - King Of The Road - The India Tour'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Film Heritage Foundation (@filmheritagefoundation)

The retrospective will showcase 18 of his works across five cities from February 5 to 23.

The program spans Wenders' 50-year career, from his New German Cinema origins through recent works, featuring restored prints of features, documentaries and shorts. Cities on the tour include Mumbai, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata and New Delhi, with Wenders attending screenings and participating in Q&As with audiences and film students, as per Variety.

Excited for his India visit, Wim Wenders said, "In all my travels around the world over the years, it seems astonishing that somehow, India fell off the map, not just because it is a country with an abundance of landscapes and images to explore, but also because it is a country where cinema is like a religion. I have known of Film Heritage Foundation's dedication to preserving, restoring and bringing India's precious film heritage back to contemporary audiences, so I was very happy when Shivendra invited me to come to India for a retrospective of my films. I am excited to have the opportunity to travel across the country and present my films, and who knows what will emerge from my time on the road in India."

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Filmmaker And Director, Film Heritage Foundation added, "It's a dream come true for Film Heritage Foundation to have Wim Wenders, one of the greatest masters of world cinema come to India to support the foundation and to be able to mount a retrospective on a scale that attempts to showcase the breadth and depth of a career of over 50 years in almost every form of cinema from shorts to features, documentaries and 3D films. Wim Wenders is not just a filmmaker, but a poet and a thinker of cinema who has influenced generations of filmmakers including myself. "

The free screenings will take place at various venues including Mumbai's Regal Cinema, Kolkata's Nandan theater, and New Delhi's Habitat Centre. FHF has previously hosted retrospectives with filmmakers Giuseppe Tornatore and Christopher Nolan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor