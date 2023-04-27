Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukoya laid to rest with full state honours

Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya, who was admitted to a hospital after suffering a heart attack, has passed away. The actor collapsed during the inauguration of a football tournament at Wandoor in Malappuram district of Kerala, where he was presiding as the chief guest. The legendary actor was today laid to rest with full state honours. Prior to the funeral, his body was at his house until 9 am for public homage. Funeral prayers were held at Arakkinar Mujahid masjid and then Kannam Parambu Masjid followed by the burial.

The veteran actor was known for his sharp comic timing, spontaneity, and wit entwined with his Kozhikode slang of Malayalam. Born in 1946, Mamukkoya was a theatre artist from his school days and worked as a wood measurer before entering the world of films. He acted in around 450 Malayalam films, a few Tamil films, and a French film called Flammens of Paradise. Mamukkoya won several awards and honours for his various roles during his extensive career. He received the state government's best comedian award for his performance in 'Innathe Chintha Vishayam', a Special Mention from the State Film Awards Jury for his performance in 'Perumazhakkalam' and also won the Abu Dhabi Kala Ratna award. The actor is survived by wife and four children.

