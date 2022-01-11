Veteran Odia actor Mihir Das passes away

Veteran film actor Mihir Das has passed away at the age of 64, on Tuesday.

As per reports doing rounds on the internet, Das was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack.

Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also expressed grief over the demise of the actor.

"Pained by the untimely demise of legendary Odia film actor Shri #MihirDas. A fine human being and a household name in Odisha, his performances won million hearts. An elder brother to me, Shri Mihir's passing away is a personal loss. Condolences to his family and admirers," he tweeted.

Mihir Das had an impressive cine career. He also received several awards, notably Best Actor for his films 'Laxmi Pratima' in 1998 and 'Pheria Mo Suna Bhauni' in 2005 and Best Supporting Actor award for his films 'Rakhi Bandhili Mo Rakhiba Mana' in 2002 and 'Prema Adhei Akhyara' from the Odisha state government.

He was married to singer and film artist Sangita Das, who died in 2010 due to a heart attack. Sangita Das was the daughter of the popular singer, Chitta Jena.

Mihir Das is survived by his son, Amlan Das who is also an actor.

( With inputs from ANI )

