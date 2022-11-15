Veteran Telugu actor, father of superstar Mahesh Babu, passes away

Veteran Telugu actor Krishna passed away on Tuesday at a city-based private super-specialty hospital where he was undergoing treatment following a cardiac arrest. He was 80.Mr Krishna, father of superstar Mahesh Babu, was admitted to the hospital in the early hours of Monday and was put on ventilator.He was being treated by a multi-disciplinary team of doctors following the cardiac arrest. The actor passed away at 4 am on Tuesday, hospital sources said.

Krishna, originally Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, had acted in 350 films and was one of the top actors of his time. He was also a successful director and producer. He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2009. Krishna was also the father-in-law of TDP leader Jay Galla. He had joined the Congress and became an MP in the 1980s but quit politics after former PM Rajiv Gandhi's death.His wife and Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi died in September this year. His elder son Ramesh Babu died in January. Actress Vijaya Nirmala, who was his second wife, had died in 2019.