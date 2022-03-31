Vice President Venkaiah Naidu joins legion of 'The Kashmir Files' fans

Mumbai, March 31 Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' is making headlines for its story and the issue of exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. Now Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has also come out in support of the movie.

While some are appreciating the movie, some are criticising it too.

Naidu has emphasised the fact that the movie has nothing to do with politics and nothing is controversial.

He says: "The public will receive it positively, we have seen that documentation of the picture 'The Kashmir Files'. There is a tremendous amount of enthusiasm among the people and it has nothing to do with politics."

"Unfortunately, in our country, people have the tendency to make everything controversial and also try to give it a political colour. What is political colour, factual, actual and textual. Things being presented to the people why should there be any politics?" he added.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features actors such as Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Bhasha Sumbli and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files' released in theatres on March 11.

