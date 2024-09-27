Vicky Kaushal expresses his excitement on hosting IIFA Awards 2024 alongside SRK, says "It is more special..."

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 27: Actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to host the IIFA Awards 2024 alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar.

While speaking to the media during the press conference, the 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' actor expressed his excitement about hosting the cinematic extravaganza along with none other than the superstar of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan.

He said, " IIFA has always been very special for me. The first ever award I received as an actor was with IIFA for my debut film and my first-ever Best Actor award was with IIFA. I hosted IIFA last time and I am hosting this time..but this time it is more special because I am hosting with the most special human being and that's Shah Rukh Khan."

The recent press conference held in Abu Dhabi was full of glitz and glam with several stars gracing the event. The attendees included Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raashii Khanna, and many more.

Kriti Sanon also looked excited as she mentioned, "I am very excited and my speech is somewhat going to be similar to Vicky because this is my third time in Abu Dhabi and...I am excited about performing as well but I am also excited about two other people, ....of course, Mr Shah Rukh Khan hosting...I've seen him performing and hosting multiple award shows from my childhood when I used to watch him on TV and he's doing it after very, very long time and I'm really, really excited to see him. There's no one better than him and another performance that I'm very excited about is Rekha ma'am. I have seen her performing once at IIFA in Bangkok. Abu Dhabi you are going to witness the most magical performance of your life because she is too good like there is no one like her and I'm gonna be there watching her perform from the front seat."

Another thing that grabbed the attention of the audience was looking at Vicky and Shahid performing on the stage. Vicky made Shahid dance to the hit song Saree Ke Fall Sa, while Shahid had Vicky sing and perform his peppy track 'Tauba Tauba' from 'Bad Newz'.

The video was shared on the official Instagram handle of IIFA.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DAaqKgDs5nc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The new edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) will take place in the Arab city from September 27 to September 29.

The three-day gala is starting with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to southern film industries- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Megastar Chiranjeevi will be honoured at the event.

On the second day, stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar will come on stage to entertain the audience with their hosting stint at the IIFA Awards night.

Interestingly, the second day will see Rekha returning to the IIFA stage after a long time. Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky will also be adding charm to the gala night with their performances.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor